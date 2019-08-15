Ashley Alexiss Teases Her Followers In Lingerie Bottoms And A Tummy-Revealing Top

Ashley Alexiss took to social media site Instagram on Wednesday to tease her followers with a racy snap that had them begging for more.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model poses with her front to the camera dressed in a black T-shirt with the word “VIBES” written across the front in colorful letters and skimpy lingerie bottoms. The model tugs up on the T-shirt, revealing her curvy middle while the bottoms leave plenty of skin exposed. With the other hand, the 28-year-old pushes back her long, voluminous blonde hair as it hangs loosely around her face and down her back. She adds a touch of black mascara and eyeliner and pink, glossy lips to complete the look.

In the caption of the snap, the blonde beauty writes an inspirational message to her fans, telling them that if they’ve had a bad day, they should remember that they never have to do it over again. She adds that even if tomorrow is not any easier, at least it isn’t a repeat of today. Ashley adds a shout-out to plus-size fashion brand Fashion Nova Curve, the designer behind her outfit.

In the comments section, the model’s 1.8 million followers showered her with love and compliments, with many calling her “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and a “goddess.”

“I would love if you posted some of your work out routines, you are the perfect size and curvey in all the best places,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love your inspirational quotes. Thank you for always being so positive! You truly are amazing!!” another follower thanked the model.

“Good God, absolutely gorgeous!” one other fan chimed in, following up with a bunch of heart emoji.

Loading...

The model is known for her body positivity and is loved by her fans for taking pride in who she is and never attempting to hide her authentic self. After walking the runway in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s #SISwimSearch fashion show this past July, Ashley took to her Instagram page to post several photos from the show and express how much she loved being able to strut her stuff in a swimsuit without being ashamed of her body or afraid that her photos would be photoshopped after.