Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Lean Legs In Sexy Swimsuit On Boat With Beau Austin Butler

The couple looked cool and classy in Vanessa's latest Instagram post.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her incredible physique in a pin-up style swimsuit. The actress shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram. In both of the images, Vanessa and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, appeared to be enjoying each other’s company while on a boat. In the Instagram post, Vanessa is seen wearing a white-and-yellow, high cut one-piece. Her long, lean legs were on full display. The actress finished off her glamorous look with a wide-brim straw hat, a neck scarf, and dainty jewelry.

Vanessa’s man also opted for a vintage-inspired look, wearing a white T-shirt and an unbuttoned patterned shirt. He accessorized the outfit with black sunglasses, silver rings, and a silver bracelet.

Fans seemed to love the sexy snaps.

“[H]ot hot hot,” wrote a follower.

“[I]m living for this content holy,” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Unreal,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Vanessa’s post has racked up more than 700,000 likes.

According to Elle, the couple has been dating for almost eight years. They first met during the production of High School Musical in 2005 but did not start a romantic relationship until 2011. The pair confirmed their relationship in February 2012, when Austin accompanied Vanessa on the red carpet premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

In 2015, Entertainment Tonight spoke to Austin about his relationship with Vanessa.

“I think you just have to — it’s important to put that other person first,” explained the Switched at Birth star. “If you’re constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they’re constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can’t go wrong.”

After spending time apart in 2017 due to Austin’s filming schedule, Vanessa discussed how the couple was able to make their long-distance relationship successful with People. The actress advised those in a long-distance relationship to be open and honest with each other.

Loading...

Last month, Austin gushed about his partner on the red carpet of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, reported E! News.

“It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her everyday and I just love her to my core,” said the actor.

To see more of Vanessa, be sure to watch the upcoming Netflix movie The Knight Before Christmas expected to be released later this year. Austin is also set to star in an untitled Elvis Presley biopic, opening in 2021.