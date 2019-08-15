Jordyn Woods Locks Down Instagram In Tight Black Mini Dress, Legs Have Fans Doing A Double-Take

Jordyn Woods is looking incredible right now. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner has come into her own since her cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – suffice to say that Jordyn’s latest photos are showing the world just why her career is on the rise.

Jordyn took to Instagram last night with two pictures from her red carpet appearance at the premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. The 21-year-old had opted for a little black dress that left little to the imagination, although – as ever with Woods – the skin-flashing came with class. Jordyn’s killer gym body was on show via a chic and sexy mini number, with fans seeing the model’s muscular calves, toned quads, and super-curvy rear. Jordyn was photographed relatively close up for her first and full-frontal photo, although a quick swipe to the right showed the SECNDNTURE founder full length. Semi-profile positioning here definitely ticked boxes for showcasing Jordyn’s sizzling legs, with fans appearing to have honed right in on the model’s shapely pins.

Indeed, it did seem that Jordyn’s legs had gotten anyone looking away from their screens focused right back.

The most upvoted comment clocked 1,035 likes overnight.

“Them calves siiiiiiiis,” the fan wrote.

“Someone here never skipped her legs day” was a comment racking up 688 likes.

“Those calves prove her fitness is on point no plastic surgery Sis is natural not like the other fake plastic wow,” another said.

“Yes calves” was yet another comment zooming in on Jordyn’s lower half.

Many responses did mention the Kardashian-Jenners. It has now become relatively commonplace on Jordyn’s Instagram for fans to throw the model the thumbs-up – alongside dropping a little shade at her former friends. By and large, Jordyn’s supporters seem to feel that she has come out of her rocky situation with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars as a new woman.

Jordyn fronted media outlets back in February for admitting to kissing Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex Tristan Thompson during her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Following the scandal, 35-year-old Khloe ended her relationship with the NBA player, taking on the role of single mother to the couple’s daughter True. Jordyn appeared alienated from the E! show’s family, with fans largely concluding that the model’s friendship with 22-year-old Kylie Jenner was over.

Jordyn’s life is far from over, though. Alongside the athleisurewear and lash brands she runs, Woods has a new collaboration with clothing giant Boohoo. She has also featured in a music video. Clearly, this is one model who came out of a cheating scandal positively.

