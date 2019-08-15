Kylie Jenner Is Hotter Than Ever In Turquoise Thong Monokini

Kylie Jenner is continuing to celebrate her 22nd birthday nearly a week after her big day.

According to Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi this week as she strutted her stuff in a skimpy little monokini while partying on a lavish yacht with her friends and family members.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a turquoise monokini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and long, lean legs. She also put her curvy booty on full display with the skimpy thong bottom.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell behind her back and over her shoulder as she rocked the sexy swimwear.

Kylie donned a full face of makeup for her yacht outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and bright pink lips to complete her glam look.

Jenner accessorized her beach look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets, a watch, and multiple rings on her fingers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner was so excited about her 22nd birthday that she even created an entire makeup collection in honor of her special day.

Loading...

The collection had a money theme, which could have been a reference to Jenner officially being named one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time due to her booming makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“This is one of my favorite collections, it was so much fun to create. The money collection is much bigger than what it seems. We are doing this together. You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way. All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away. Stay tuned for more details. I have a special person helping me with this. It’s going to be amazing. We are going to do amazing things. Save the date — August 10 — my actual birthday, we are launching the collection,” Jenner told fans on social media before the launch.

Kylie then headed off on a lavish vacation with her family and friends, boyfriend Travis Scott, and her mother, Kris Jenner, to celebrate her 22nd year of life.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following the makeup mogul on her social media accounts.