Tyra Banks Defends Bebe Rexha After Music Executive Claims The Singer Is ‘Too Old’ To Post Sexy Snaps

Tyra Banks praised singer Bebe Rexha for her beautiful figure after a music industry executive complained that she was too old to be posting sexy photos on her social media accounts, reported Daily Mail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I’m A Mess” singer took to Instagram over the weekend to post a mirror selfie in which she shows off her figure in skimpy black underwear to make a point to the music executive. In the caption of the photo, she writes that she was fed up with being put in a box and being told how she should behave based on her looks or age, adding that she’s only 29.

In response to the singer’s powerful message, Tyra spoke with Access Hollywood about how much she admires Bebe and thinks that she’s stunning.

“I think she’s the sexiest. Oh my God. When you watch her on Instagram, do you see her pictures? I’m like ‘I want to look like you,’ that body. Her face! She’s like stunning… intimidatingly stunning.”

The model went on to point out that anyone who comments on another person’s age does so out of personal insecurities, adding that she feels bad for the person that is being ageist and saying something very negative because when age starts to hit them, it is going to be traumatic.

The America’s Next Top Model judge also sent some words of advice to the singer, stating that Bebe should “acknowledge” and then “throw out” any negativity she receives or experiences so she can move forward.

“When we hear things, it hurts. But I say acknowledge it and then throw it out, and realize the person who said that is hurting inside.”

According to Paper Magazine, the 45-year-old television personality revealed her generous side earlier this week when she saw YouTuber Tatyana Ali taking part in a curbside photo shoot. Noticing that the YouTube star’s photographer could use some guidance, Tyra immediately jumped out of her car to help.

Retelling the story on her Instagram, the model wrote that when she saw the photo shoot heading in the wrong direction, she put on her Super/Model/Hero cape, jumped out of the car, and grabbed the camera from the photographer to start clicking.

The businesswoman went on to note that after giving the photographer a quick lesson, he was able to take some amazing photos of the YouTuber, with Tyra referring to her as a “sweet orange-eyed beauty.”