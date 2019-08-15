Lindsay Lohan Exposes Chest On ‘The Masked Singer’

Lindsay Lohan is back in the news. The Mean Girls actress has landed herself a prestigious judging role on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, with the 33-year-old proving that her career in reality television is still packing a punch. The star recently took to Instagram to promote her appearance on the series, and it looks like she came dressed to impress.

While an Instagram update made last night showed Lindsay shot almost full-length in a racy and sheer gold dress with beaded sequins, the actress’ most recent post appeared to showcase several looks as she sat behind the judging desk. Lindsay was seen in a cute, short-sleeved green number, plus a more daring pink look. The latter boasted a plunging neckline exposing a fair amount of Lohan’s chest, although the finish was impeccably classy. Satin and jewel-encrusted elements added ritzy flourishes, and loose tassels further drew the eye to the star’s sexy cleavage.

Lindsay appeared with her signature red locks slicked back into a ponytail, with red lips and bronzed highlighting accentuating her facial features.

As People reports, Lindsay spoke ahead of her appearance on the show with words that suggested plenty of excitement.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks.”

Lindsay’s recent career headlines seem to have included some ups and downs. Earlier this year, the star’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club reality series was canceled. As Page Six reports, rumor has it that the show wasn’t dramatic enough. A source reporting to the media outlet seemed to infer that viewers wanted sensational content, although they stated that Lindsay just wasn’t in a place to be delivering the shock factor.

“The show didn’t have enough drama. They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn’t need to be aired on television; it’s already in the papers anyway,” the source said.

It looks like Lohan has bounced back from the bad news, though. Her appearances in Australia have been making headlines, with the star’s social media fans appearing pumped to see the actress feature on The Masked Singer. The view count to Lindsay’s latest Instagram video seemed to be proof of this: over 78,000 had been clocked within two hours of the update going live.

