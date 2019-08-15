Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Take On A Dangerous Mission

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 15 reveal that fans won’t want to miss a minute of the drama as the week begins to wind down in Salem.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) take on a very dangerous mission.

Stefan will ask Ben to help clear his name and find evidence that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has set him up and framed him for not only the kidnappings of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), but Ted’s murder as well.

Ben, being the loyal employee he is to Stefan, will accept the challenge. However, Ciara’s not about to let him go alone. The pair will team up to take down Nicole, proving that they could become a modern-day Bo and Hope.

The couple will reportedly sneak into Nicole’s room at the Salem Inn and hide under her bed when she returns. However, they could get more than they bargained for if Nicole decides to take off her elaborate wig and mask and reveal that she is actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) continue to spiral about the news of her former husband, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) marrying Nicole. She wants to get revenge for breaking her heart, and she does so by making a shocking announcement to the world.

Anna will tell everyone, including Tony, that she is now engaged to another one of her former husbands, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Anna and Roman have been hot and cold over the last few years, but nothing serious has come from it.

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will put the squeeze on Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). They’ll team up to try to figure out what he knows about Ted’s murder, and who could possibly be responsible for the death.

In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will reunite with Tony. The pair have been friends for a long time. When Marlena nearly died after being shot at her wedding last year it was Tony that she saw and who urged her to return to her family.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of our Lives, which airs every weekday afternoon on NBC.