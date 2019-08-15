Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Planned To ‘Cooperate’ In Sex Trafficking Case, Accused Ex-Cellmate Of Attack

New details about the final days of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein's life have only made his death look more like a possible murder.

Sources familiar with the autopsy report on the death of multimillionaire accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein revealed that the 66-year-old had multiple broken bones in his neck, which, as The Inquisitr reported, is more consistent with death by homicide than suicide. Now, a new report reveals that Epstein told his lawyers that he was violently attacked by a former cellmate.

A bombshell report published late Wednesday by The New York Post cites a “source familiar with Epstein’s case” as saying that Epstein planned to “cooperate” in the case if he was released on bail, which he believed remained a possibility despite earlier being denied bail by a federal judge.

Epstein maintained an extensive network of high-level connections to the elite levels of politics, business, and society, as The New York Times has reported, and had even maintained a near-two-decade friendship with Donald Trump. None of his friends or contacts have been charged in connection to the sex trafficking case.

Epstein was found in a semi-conscious state with injuries to his neck on July 24, in his cell at New York City’s federal Metropolitan Correctional Center. At the time, his then-cellmate — a bodybuilding former police officer facing quadruple murder charges — denied that he had anything to do with Epstein’s injuries and claimed instead that he found Epstein in an injured state and saved his life, according to a New York Daily News report.

Jeffrey Epstein "sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones," autopsy show. Epstein's hyoid bone was broken which is possible when the person is hanged—"particularly if they are older"—but "more common" in homicide by strangulation victims: https://t.co/vr4nktn1Mb pic.twitter.com/mTHk8e8QqX — Complex (@Complex) August 15, 2019

But The Post report says that Epstein told his lawyers that it was the cellmate, 51-year-old former Briarcliff, New York, cop Nick Tartaglione, who “roughed him up” and caused the injuries, which were described by authorities as the result of a failed suicide attempt.

Epstein’s accusation against Tartaglione is the reason why Epstein was removed from suicide watch status a mere six days after the alleged suicide attempt and placed in a solitary confinement cell, according to The Post report.

Tartaglione’s lawyer denied the accusation to The Post, adding that “Nick was not brought up on any charges at all in the institution, so they cleared him.”

Nick Tartaglione's long wait for decision on death penalty not unusual https://t.co/4gDRRCPHfd pic.twitter.com/qroGOI3VmE — lohud.com (@lohud) June 1, 2018

Leading up to the day of his death, Epstein had been meeting daily with his lawyers and appeared to be in “great spirits” believing he could gain a lenient sentence in the sex trafficking and sexual abuse case, as he had in an earlier case brought against him in 2007, according to a Daily Mail report.

The source who spoke to The New York Post described Epstein as seeming “delusional” in his optimism that he would be granted bail and ultimately get most or all of the charges against him dismissed. After a meeting with lawyers just hours before his body was discovered, which occurred early in the morning of Saturday, August 10, Epstein told the lawyers, “I’ll see you Sunday,” according to the Post account from the source.

“What he really wanted to do was get bail so he could cooperate,” the source told the paper.