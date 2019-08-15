Kristin Cavallari Goes Topless On The Beach, But Fans Want More

Kristin Cavallari thrilled fans on Thursday with a brand new social media shot that was sure to get pulses racing.

According to The Daily Mail, Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account this week to share a racy topless photo of herself on the beach, but her fans weren’t altogether satisfied.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Laguna Beach star stood on the beach with her toes in the sand as the waves crashed in.

Kristin donned a pair of high-waisted sparkly bikini bottoms with a belt wrapped around her belly and nothing else. Cavallari went completely topless and used her arms to cover much of her bare chest.

The reality star also wore a hat and had her long blonde hair styled in loose waves, which she pinned back behind her head for the shot.

Kristin wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow and nude lips. She also accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers and a bracelet on her wrist.

While the photo was plenty racy, many of Kristin’s fans didn’t like her choice in bikini bottoms, telling the mother of three that she needed to wear lower cut bottoms to show off her flat tummy, toned abs and curvy backside.

“Your body is made for low rise bottoms,” one fan commented on the photo.

“The bottom is all wrong,” wrote another critic.

“Someone with a body like yours should wear a regular bikini,” a third person stated.

The sexy photo was likely posted to promote Kristin Cavallari’s jewelry line, Uncommon James.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Very Cavallari star is able to focus on her job now that her husband, Jay Cutler, has retired from his career as a NFL quarterback.

“It can be hard at times, to be honest. I couldn’t do it without Jay as cliché and annoying as that probably is, it’s very true. I mean, he’s home with my kids right now,” Kristin previously told Romper.

“He’s worked his a** off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out. We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him,” she added.

Fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari’s life by following her on social media.