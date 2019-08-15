Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Rocks Minuscule Checker-Print Bikini

Gizele Oliveira’s summer wardrobe seems to only consist of bikinis, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Thursday, August 15, the Brazilian bombshell slipped into yet another sexy two-piece that could quite possibly be her best swimwear look yet. The babe was caught standing underneath a large green umbrella, though it hardly appeared to provide any shade, as her flawless bikini body was drenched in sunlight. On a plush green lounge chair next to her, Gizele’s sweet pup Bieber made an appearance next to his bikini-clad mom whose barely-there ensemble brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The Victoria’s Secret model sent pulses racing in a minuscule checker-print bikini from the brand MISBHV that left very little to the imagination. The nude-and-black number had an itty-bitty triangle-style top, which Gizele appeared to have worn upside-down to put her own spin on the barely-there ensemble. The alteration was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, creating a plunging scoop neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage very much on display.

Gizele’s matching bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top, but her 1.2 million followers did not seem to mind the NSFW look. The tiny piece showed off her long, toned legs, as well as her famous curves that were left exposed in their entirety thanks to its dangerously high-cut design. Two tight bows tied high on her hips to keep the bottoms together, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs that were nothing short of impressive.

The model opted to keep her look simple by foregoing accessories, letting her incredible figure captivate her fans — and it certainly did. She ran her hands through her brunette tresses as the moment was snapped and stared down the camera with a sultry look to show off her makeup-free face to let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the brunette beauty began showering her latest post with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the sizzling snap has racked up more than 16,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele was “perfection.”

“Incredible as always,” commented a third.

Gizele is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. In fact, just yesterday, the beauty flaunted her famous physique again by, as The Inquisitr previously shared, rocking a sizzling red bikini look that drove her followers absolutely wild.