Miley Cyrus Is Having Trouble ‘Letting Go’ Of Liam Hemsworth For This Heartbreaking Reason

Miley Cyrus is reportedly having trouble “letting go” of Liam Hemsworth after their highly-publicized split, reported People Magazine, for this one heartbreaking reason.

The superstar singer and the actor, who have only been married for eight months, have too much of a history together for Miley to completely put him behind her, reported the news and entertainment outlet.

“At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine. It was also reported by multiple sources cited by the publication that the couple’s present union was “unhealthy” for both of them.

“They’re having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements,” a source close to Cyrus said to People. “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

The couple has split and reunited once before. They met in 2009 on the set of a film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks book The Last Song. At the time, Liam was an unknown Australian actor, and Miley was a Disney Channel superstar — the lead actress in the television series Hannah Montana.

The couple confirmed their engagement to People in May 2012. Cyrus was just 19, and Hemsworth was 22. The Hunger Games star proposed on May 31 with a 3.5-carat Neil Lane diamond ring. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus said at the time.

They split one year later in 2013. Afterward, Miley sat down for an interview with Barbara Walters where she said that she didn’t understand at 19 what being engaged really meant, although she noted it was fun “wearing a fat rock” for a few years.

In 2016 the couple reunited after being seen at a music festival in Australia together, reported Glamour Magazine.

Liam would later remark to GQ Magazine Australia that the years-long separation was good for the couple as they realized the depth of their love and commitment for one another in their renewed relationship.

In November 2018, the couple’s home was destroyed by the California wildfires that ravaged the area. Cyrus spoke of her then-fiancé’s heroism in making sure that all their animals got out of the home safely and that none were hurt. It was perhaps that awful situation that drew them even closer, and they tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee around the Christmas holidays in 2018.

CNN reported on August 11 of this year that the couple had split, with rumors that the singer was involved in a new relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter.