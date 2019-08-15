Blonde Bombshell Devon Windsor Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Black Bikini

Devon Windsor has been flooding her Instagram account with sizzling bikini snaps this summer, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

On Wednesday, August 14, the Victoria’s Secret model sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform with a double dose of her incredible figure, and her fans certainly took notice. The upload contained a duo of steamy shots of the babe enjoying a boat ride and rocking another swimsuit from her newly-launched swimwear line Devon Windsor Swim, and the model definitely did the pieces justice.

The 25-year-old sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The first shot of the series caught the babe with the gorgeous scene of the shoreline and breathtaking blue water behind her as she stood at the end of her speed boat to show off nearly every inch of her flawless bikini body. The tight black top of the two-piece clung to her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its plunging scoop neckline and gave her 1.7 million followers a considerable eyeful of cleavage. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set perfectly highlighted Devon’s famous curves and stayed on trend with a thick black belt that wrapped tight around her hips, accentuating her impressive, chiseled abs that quickly became the star of the shot.

A swipe to the second slide of the set brought fans to a close-up look at the stunner in her sexy swimwear and showed off the chic details she added to her barely-there ensemble. Devon rocked a long, gold necklace that fell down her decolletage to draw eyes straight to her exposed chest as well as a set of gold hoop earrings. She wore a pair of black Chanel sunglasses for a bit of edge and added a black-and-white striped bandana to cover her signature blonde locks, which fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her bikini-clad upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped nearly 11,000 after less than 24 hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display and, more specifically, her sculpted mid-section.

“OMGGGG ALL I SEE ARE ABSSS,” one person wrote.

Another noted that Devon was “carved up.”

“Magnificent! Gorgeous! Exquisite!” commented a third.

Devon is hardly a stranger to showing off her killer physique on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her feed saw her getting soaked underneath an outdoor shower while sporting a yellow-and-white bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.