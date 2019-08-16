Woman Shares Graphic Photos Of Facial Burns Sustained After She Tried Microwaving Eggs

A 22-year-old woman sustained severe facial burns when she tried cooking eggs in the microwave and they exploded in her face.

Bethany Rosser is a 22-year-old woman from Redditch, Worcestershire, who recently experienced a frightening accident in her own kitchen. The United Kingdom woman was looking online for a way to cook hard-boiled eggs without using the stove. She came across an article by the popular cooking publication Delish that seemed to offer a quick and easy way to get the perfect hard-boiled eggs she was looking for using only the microwave. The instructions said to place the eggs in the water and sprinkle in salt so the eggs wouldn’t explode, according to Fox News.

Rosser sprinkled in the salt and placed the eggs in the microwave. She then microwaved them for six minutes, even though the recipe allegedly called for eight minutes. When she took them out, the eggs reportedly exploded in her face, the burning hot yolk scorching her skin. In excruciating pain, Rosser could see that her skin was beginning to peel off before her very eyes. She splashed cold water on her face, but it did little to help the pain, so she called for professional medical assistance.

Once the paramedics arrived on the scene, they began to apply wet bandages to Rosser’s face to keep the swelling down, as it was already causing the 22-years-old’s face to become nearly unrecognizable.

Rosser recalled the tremendous pain she experienced.

“I was in total agony. I could feel my skin burning for hours afterward — even while it was being treated in [the] hospital. It felt like my skin was being ripped off, it was so scary.”

Following the harrowing incident, Rosser decided to share graphic photos of her facial burns to raise awareness about the dangers of microwaving eggs. In the photos, her face looks drastically different than how it looked prior to the accident. One of her eyes is swollen completely shut and one side of her face is covered in pink splotches.

Doctors don’t know exactly how the healing process will go for Rosser and if her vision will return to normal once the swelling goes down. She will reportedly have permanent discoloration on her face even once the burns heal.

Birmingham woman's horrific facial burns as eggs she boiled in microwave explode – https://t.co/wzI6Zd97ZH woman said she was nearly blinded in one eye and suffered horrific facial burns after two eggs she boiled in the microwave EXPLODED in her face.Bethany Rosser, 22, decide… pic.twitter.com/eJfSqHID7K — Fourteen (@_Fourteen_) August 15, 2019

Loading...

Rosser said that she will never try to cook eggs in this way again.