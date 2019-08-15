Jenna Jameson Nearly Bares It All In Tiny Lingerie Bottoms & Crop Top On Instagram

Jenna Jameson is extremely proud of her body since she lost 80 pounds following the birth of her 2-year-old daughter, Batel, and her Instagram account is clear evidence of that. The 45-year-old former adult film star’s feed is filled with side-by-side transformation images as well as modern photos of herself living her best life at her home in Hawaii. On Wednesday evening, Jameson updated her account with a new mirror selfie that left very little to the imagination.

The photo on Jameson’s feed showed the model leaning up against a cream-colored wall in her island home and holding her phone at her chest to snap a selfie. She looked better than ever in a pair of extremely tiny black underwear — a small piece of fabric held together by a thin string —that just barely kept the photo safe for the social media site. Jameson paired the bottoms with a very cropped white graphic T-shirt and no bra underneath, putting her flat tummy on full display. She planted one foot firmly on the ground and bent the other leg behind with her toes pointed to further lengthen her lean legs.

Jameson paired the look with a natural face of makeup. Her blonde hair was pulled up on the top of her head in a half-ponytail while the rest fell straight down her shoulders. She tilted her head and looked into the mirror with a straight face.

The post garnered over 12,000 likes in just 14 hours. In the comments, fans and friends gushed over the amazing results Jameson earned from her diet.

“You look so good!!” fellow star Jenna Shea said.

“I am loving you and those tan lines,” YouTuber Jenny Tamas added.

“Um hello gorgeous!” an enthusiastic fan wrote with hearts. “Jenna you look amazing probably the best you have ever looked!!! Motherhood and keto have been good to you!!! You are my inspiration and motivation! Thank you!”

As fans may know, Jameson has become somewhat of a keto diet expert and often credits the special diet to her great success in weight loss. She often shares lists of her favorite keto foods and posts many keto meals on her Instagram Stories for fans to try on their own.

In late July, Jameson stunned fans when she shared a photo of herself lying face-down on her bed topless, wearing only a pair of skimpy black Calvin Klein underwear. In the image’s touching caption, she spoke about how moving to Honolulu, Hawaii, from Los Angeles, California, earlier this year has changed her life.

“I feel like I’m soaking in every moment and feeling actual enjoyment,” she said. “I think I had been going through the motions for so long I had forgotten what true happiness was. I wake up smiling and grateful.”