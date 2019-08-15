Carrie Underwood’s Post-Baby Body Shuts Down Instagram In Hot Pink Tank & Skin-Tight Leggings

Carrie Underwood’s post-baby body is proving to be a big deal. The Cry Pretty singer welcomed her second son, Jacob, in January of this year, with fans appearing to have two reactions: while they’re still gushing over Carrie’s status as a mother of two, it looks like they can’t stop raving about her pinged-back physique.

Carrie took to her Instagram earlier today with a photo that’s definitely been noticed. The blonde wasn’t rocking a mic on stage, but she was going full throttle to promote another of her passions. Calia by Carrie is the athleisure wear line the singer founded, with photos of Carrie appearing to be the brand’s most influential selling point.

Today’s photo showed Carrie shot outdoors. The American Idol winner had been photographed jumping in the air with her arms stretched either side of her as she modeled her merch. Much like the grassy and sunlit setting, Carrie’s outfit was light-hearted and upbeat. The singer had been outfitted in a skin-tight pair of leggings in floral prints, with dark hues on them contrasting a cute tank top in hot pinks. Carrie’s super-strong legs were on show, with fans also seeing the singer’s muscular arms and overall trim silhouette.

Carrie’s signature blonde locks appeared to be bouncing in the air as she jumped, and a gorgeous smile was sent as the camera snapped her.

Carrie’s update racked up the likes in no time — over 22,000 had been clocked within just 50 minutes of the post going live. The same time frame brought over 136 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, the star’s fans only had good words for her.

Carrie may come with music as the cornerstone of her career, but this star will find herself interviewed for her fitness approach alone. Speaking to Shape, Carrie revealed that her active mindset factors into everything she does, although the workout situation isn’t always an expected one.

“I keep workout clothes on all the time basically because I’m like, a workout can happen anywhere! My favorite is to go to the park with my son — the kids’ jungle gym can be a really great workout for parents, too. Monkey bars are a perfect place to do pull-ups while they play on the slides. Or if there’s a bench, you can do some dips. I’ll find some steps and do step-ups and curtsy lunges, or bring a jump rope and do that while he does his thing”

Given how great this mother looks in her gear, it’s of little surprise that Calia by Carrie is flying off shelves.