Liam Hemsworth Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ By Pics Of Miley Cyrus Kissing Kaitlynn Carter

The rumor mill has been churning in overdrive ever since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were ending their 8-month marriage, with people in both camps blaming the other for their failed relationship. Now, a source close to the Hunger Games actor claims that Hemsworth was “heartbroken” after seeing the now-infamous pictures of Cyrus snogging with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

According to Page Six, Hemsworth was not at all prepared for the shocking images.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos,” said an insider of the photos, which show Cyrus and Carter making out at a hotel pool in Lake Como, Italy.

“They are still married and they really did love each other. She’s really immature and always has been,” the source added.

While seeing his partner move on with the reality star was reportedly hard enough for Hemsworth, insiders close to him say that Cyrus’ people are trying to paint him in a negative light to put the blame for their failed marriage on his shoulders.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it wasn’t Cyrus’ hard-partying ways that killed their relationship, but Hemsworth’s desire to party with his pals all the time.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” a source said. “Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

On top of that, the insider said that Hemsworth can be “moody” and “dark,” which was a challenge for the couple’s relationship.

But Hemsworth’s camp denies the claims, saying that they are just a way to change the conversation around who is to blame.

“Liam is one of the kindest, gentlest people out there. Him being wild or drunk or deadbeat is absolutely ridiculous,” a source said.

On the other hand, people close to Cyrus claim that “Miley was not unfaithful” and said that the reports that their marriage ended because of her partying are “a bunch of bulls**t.”

On that, it seems that both sides agree – several sources told Page Six that neither person cheated on the other during their brief marriage and that they absolutely didn’t have an open marriage.

A source close to Cyrus said that she is trying to take the high road during the break-up and that things are challenging because the couple has been together on and off for over 10 years.