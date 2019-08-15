Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Fight It Out In ‘The Voice’ Sneak Peek

Gwen and Blake are going head to head in a new promo for Season 17 of 'The Voice.'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going head to head in a new trailer for Season 17 of The Voice. The NBC show gave fans their first look at upcoming episodes of the singing competition, which is set to return to TV on September 23, and fans can see that Gwen and Blake aren’t exactly going easy on one another just because they’re dating.

The clip shared to Twitter and across the show’s various social media pages on August 14 showed the couple battling it out as Stefani teasingly asked her boyfriend of around four years, “You want to fight, Blakey?” to which he jokingly replied, “I’m probably going to pay for this later.”

As the mom of three then celebrated a victory right in front of her boyfriend during the Blind Audition stages after seemingly blocking him from being able to get a contestant to join his team, the country star jokingly admitted that he didn’t think the “Hollaback Girl” singer loves him anymore as she showed off her competitive side.

“Why are you doing this to me? I thought you loved me!” Blake quipped.

Fellow coach John Legend – who makes up the coaching foursome with the couple alongside fellow returnee Kelly Clarkson – then admitted in the sneak peek at the new episodes, “I’m excited to see America’s favorite couple fight it out.”

But it’s not all fighting and competitiveness for the couple who first met on the show in 2014, as the promo – with a tag line that reads “All is fair in love and war” – also shows Stefani heading over to her man’s chair to share a big hug with him.

It was announced earlier this year that Gwen would be reclaiming her red spinning chair to take over from Adam Levine after he made the pretty surprising announcement that he would not be back for Season 17. The Maroon 5 singer had previously appeared on every single season of The Voice to date alongside Blake.

Shelton hasn’t exactly hidden his disappointment at Levine’s decision not to return over the past few months, but, as The Inquisitr previously reported, he has admitted more than once that he’s happy to have his longtime girlfriend back by his side after she last appeared as a coach in 2017.

But, as the newly release promo appears to confirm, the “God’s Country” singer has also previously admitted that he has no plans to go easy on Gwen just because they’re dating.

“I’m glad that she’s already feeling competitive. Of course, I’m not going to let her win. I’m going to have to win, but I’m going to have to do it in a way that she doesn’t feel like I beat her,” Blake teased earlier this year while speaking about having Gwen back with People.

“I don’t know if that’s possible or not because I definitely don’t want to upset her — that’s not going to pay off for me in the long run,” he then continued, joking about how their competitiveness on the show could end up affecting his home life with the mom of three. Shelton added, “This will be her fourth time on the show, so she’s no stranger to it. She knows what she’s doing.”

The Voice Season 17 is set to premiere on NBC on September 23.