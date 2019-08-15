Leah Remini Ending A&E Scientology Series With Blockbuster Finale Episode

Leah Remini will end her wildly popular A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath after three seasons with a blockbuster finale episode. According to Radar Online, the church has made it nearly impossible for the show’s producers to continue the series as advertisers do not want to be involved in the church’s reported backlash against anyone involved in any way in its production.

Leah and her co-host, former high-ranking Scientologist Mike Rinder, will air a final, two-hour episode on August 26 which will be filmed in front of a live studio audience of former church members.

The show will, according to Radar Online, reveal new testimonials from those who are no longer affiliated with the religious organization that Scientology’s policies have prevented members who have been sexually assaulted and have experienced physical violence, from reporting the crimes allegedly committed.

Another topic in the fiery episode will be a discussion regarding the rape allegations against That 70’s Show actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson. The show was readying an episode regarding that subject matter in February, as reported by The Inquisitr in January 2019, but the episode was abruptly pulled from the schedule with no reasons as to why it would not air.

The Underground Bunker reported that the episode was to feature women who have accused the former That ’70s Show actor of sexual assault.

Leah spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the end of the series, stating that exposing the religion has lead to backlash for herself, Rinder and her family and friends.

“They can believe whatever the f**k they want,” she said to THR. “But they can’t just do whatever the f**k they want.”

She was also concerned with the support of advertisers who did not want any part of a backlash from the religious organization. “They don’t want to be known as bigots. So their first instinct is to say, “Look, we know this is a crazy organization, but we don’t want any part of that,” said Leah of many company’s reluctances to get involved as a sponsor of the programming.

Despite the work she and Rinder have put into the program, Leah noted to THR that she will not stop in her pursuit of the truth regarding the organization and will continue her fight until the time “when Scientology’s tax-exempt status is revoked and people are in prison, that’s when I’ll start healing. Until then, I’m still in the fight.”



She also noted that through her three-season work on Scientology and the Aftermath, people are being introduced to more and more information regarding what has been alleged to be abuses by the church monetarily, emotionally and physically to its members.

Leah revealed that her next project is an attempt to bring justice to reported victims of the religious organization and a way to prevent claims of abuse from occurring in the future. She also quipped that she would not elaborate further because she’s not “dumb enough to give Scientology a heads-up on what we’re planning.”

The final episode of Scientology and the Aftermath will air August 26 on A&E.