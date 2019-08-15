‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Stuns In Tight Jeans & White-Ribbed Top With Starbucks

Kailyn Lowry is looking sensational these days. The Teen Mom 2 star may have three young kids to run after, but Kailyn can glam up like the rest of them. The 27-year-old has appeared in a new photo posted to her Instagram account, and suffice to say, Kailyn is proving to be a knockout these days.

Kailyn’s photo showed her in a living room as she geared up for her podcast. The blonde had opted for her trademark denims, but she wasn’t hiding her sexy physique. Kailyn was photographed rocking a tight pair of jeans paired with a ribbed top in white, with a loose and camouflage-like jacket in grunge prints adding extra flourishes. The star was flashing hints of cleavage, but the finish was chilled and on-point for a day ensemble. Sleek hair and flattering makeup wrapped the look up.

The setting showed Kailyn on a patterned couch with indoor plants in the background. Given what Kailyn was prepping for, her obligatory Starbucks seemed appropriate. A cup of the coffee chain’s beverages was seen on the table in front of the star.

Kailyn took to her caption to announce her Atlanta, Georgia, location alongside mentioning her Coffee Convos podcast.

It looks like the update has been noticed. Kailyn’s photo had racked up over 5,600 likes within just 40 minutes of going live.

When it comes to Kailyn voicing her thoughts, fans are most grateful that this MTV face shares what’s going on. Kailyn is loved for speaking her mind, although there’s no denying that this mother’s life has thrown her plenty of trouble. Kailyn’s three children Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux were all fathered by different men, with Kailyn herself going through the drama that accompanies the situation.

Earlier this year, Kailyn told Hollywood Life that she’s treading cautiously when it comes to dating.

“I dated somebody who went to the tabloids and sold interviews to, and I just am nervous to date somebody else on TV, and give them that platform to essentially use against me. That was shocking to me because not even my son’s fathers have done that. So, I just want to be really careful moving forward in any relationship to just keep it private,” she said.

Despite striving to move forward with her life, Kailyn’s old flames will always be a talking point for her fans. That was the case just recently when Kailyn and baby daddy Chris Lopez reunited to celebrate their son Lux turning 2.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow Kail’s Instagram account.