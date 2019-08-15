‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Flaunts Killer Legs In Sexy, Floral Print Dress

Julianne Hough has been putting on a sexy display on social media in recent weeks.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Julianne loves to show off her incredible figure in a number of sexy outfits for fans. While she’s no stranger to posing naked for spreads, the singer also looks good in just about everything else ranging from bikinis to crop tops and dresses. In the most recent post that was shared with fans, the former Dancing with the Stars pro sizzles for her AGT look.

In the hot new photo update, Hough shares a number of different images with fans while clad in the exact same outfit. The first photo in the series shows the blonde beauty posing against a purple wall. She is looking down to the ground, biting her finger, and wearing a slight smile on her face. The stunner wears her short, blonde tresses pulled back and out of her face while one piece of hair falls at her cheek. She also appears to be wearing a face full of beautiful makeup as well.

Hough’s amazing body takes center stage in the shot in a curve-hugging black dress with a number of colorful flowers all over it. The NSFW ensemble falls off of her shoulder while she showcases her toned and tanned stems. She completes the look with a pair of strappy black heels. The next few photos in the series show Julianne in the same sexy dress, just striking slightly different poses.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 125,000 likes in addition to 690-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Hough know that she looks amazing while countless others commented on her hit show, America’s Got Talent. A few others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Obsessed with the dress,” one follower commented.

“OMG! YOU SO FREAKING GORGEOUS. GOD BLESS YOU!” another gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“I love your smile when you’re laughing. Loving life always,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 31-year-old looked picture-perfect in a photo with her grandma. In the sexy yet sweet photo that was shared with her fans, Hough tagged the post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — one of her family’s favorite spots. The stunner stands next to her 90-year-old grandmother, pressing her cheek against her beloved grandma’s. The dancer’s flawless figure was on full display in the photo while she rocked a tiny pink one-piece swimsuit.

In the caption, she writes that she got her dancing skills from her grandma. How sweet!