Meghan King Edmonds Shares Update On Kids After Revealing Son Hart’s Brain Damage Diagnosis

Meghan King Edmonds shares three kids with husband Jim.

Meghan King Edmonds is determined to find a solution to her son Hart’s recent brain damage diagnosis.

Weeks after opening up about her 1-year-old son’s health struggles on her blog, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star returned to social media to reveal that she’s enlisted her oldest child, 2-year-old daughter Aspen, as a possible aid to her brother.

On August 13, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish revealed that in a recent post shared to Edmonds’ Instagram Stories, she told her fans and followers about the next step of her son’s care.

“This is the next step to see if Hart can use Aspen’s stem cells from her banked cord blood (I just swabbed their cheeks),” the ex-reality star captioned the video, during which she was seen preparing to send off her children’s swabs.

According to The Daily Dish, who citied a report from The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, cord blood is the blood left in a baby’s umbilical cord and placenta after birth, which parents can have stored for a later date. As the outlet explained, the cord blood is rich with hematopoietic stem cells, which are able to treat over 70 different types of diseases.

In her blog post in July, Edmonds told readers her son Hart “has irreversible brain damage” resulting from a minor Periventricular Leukomalacia. Edmonds also said the diagnosis made sense because she had seen a number of concerning things from him, including “rigidity in his muscles” and “delayed physical milestones.”

Edmonds’ son also lacked fluidity in his arms and legs and appeared to have stiffness in his joints.

Hart’s doctors informed Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, that Hart could ultimately be diagnosed with cerebral palsy, although such a diagnosis has not yet been made. Instead, he is being closely monitored by his doctors for the potential development of the disorder.

Despite her son’s condition, Edmonds said she and her husband are doing their best to stay positive and proactive.

“I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life. Thirteen days after his diagnosis I finally put these thoughts to paper. This is a heavy challenge as a mother: where do we go from here? This is where: one foot in front of the other,” she wrote in her blog post.

Edmonds is expected to make a cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.