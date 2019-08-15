Meghan King Edmonds Shares Update On Kids After Revealing Son Hart’s Brain Damage Diagnosis

Meghan King Edmonds is determined to find a solution to her son Hart’s recent brain damage diagnosis.
Weeks after opening up about her one-year-old son’s health struggles on her blog, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star returned to social media to reveal that she’s enlisted her oldest child, two-year-old daughter Aspen, as a possible aid to her brother.
On August 13, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish revealed that in a recent post shared to Edmonds’ Instagram Stories, she told her fans and followers about the next step of her son’s care.
“This is the next step to see if Hart can use Aspen’s stem cells from her banked cord blood (I just swabbed their cheeks),” the ex-reality star captioned the video, during which she was seen preparing to send off her children’s swabs.
According to The Daily Dish, who citied a report from The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, cord blood is the blood left in a baby’s umbilical cord and placenta after birth, which parents can have stored for a later date. As the outlet explained, the cord blood is rich with hematopoietic stem cells, which are able to treat over 70 different types of diseases.
In her blog post in July, Edmonds told readers her son Hart “has irreversible brain damage” resulting from a minor Periventricular Leukomalacia. Edmonds also said that the diagnosis made sense because she had seen a number of concerning things from him, including “rigidity in his muscles” and “delayed physical milestones.”
Edmonds’ son also lacked of fluidity in his arms and legs and appeared to have stiffness in his joints.
View this post on Instagram
I always research anything and everything I can do to help all 3 of my babies to encourage play, imagination, and stimulation (oh yeah, and PT and OT for Hart!). Someone messaged me and recommended this couch/fort/massive blocks/playtime fun… this is amazing. There are so many configurations and I’ve even shown our PTs and OT (in fact, our OT used it today during therapy at home! Hart was climbing over the triangle piece and catching his body weight with both arms. This helps him understand the transfer of weight and how both arms – including the weak one – need to work together to perform a task.) At the new house we might just have to create a padded room full of these things to entertain these terrorists for hours! @nuggetcomfort (For moms of typical kiddos: my older two don’t even recognize this as anything but FUN and they are 10 and 13! Jimmy is obsessed as well. For fellow special needs mamas: check out their page for tips on how to make PT and OT a part of playtime. This has helped me SO MUCH. And to all of you, thank you for sharing your knowledge, you all are helping baby Hart.) #gohartgo (swipe to see the terrorists in action!)
While Hart’s doctors informed Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, that Hart could ultimately be diagnosed with cerebral palsy, he hasn’t yet. Instead, he is being closely monitored by his doctors for the potential development of the disorder.
Despite her son’s condition, Edmonds said she and her husband are doing their best to stay positive and proactive.
“I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life. Thirteen days after his diagnosis I finally put these thoughts to paper. This is a heavy challenge as a mother: where do we go from here? This is where: one foot in front of the other,” she wrote in her blog post.
Edmonds is expected to make a cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.