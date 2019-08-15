Ariana Grande Asked Out On ‘Date’ By Superstar Singer On Instagram

Ariana Grande was just asked out on a “date” by this superstar singer on Instagram. The two struck up an unlikely friendship weeks ago after meeting for the first time.

The Sweetener singer is being courted by none other than legendary singer, actress and film producer Barbra Streisand, who posted a photo of a gorgeous arrangement of flowers delivered to her home, sent by Ariana, in appreciation of their burgeoning friendship.

Barbra posted a photo of the stunning blooms, all in colors of lavender, pink and green, and thanked her new friend in the caption. She then said they should share a “date” for manicures, a luxury Barbra indulges in once a week at her home. Fans of the two women were thrilled at their new relationship status, commenting on the photo on Instagram.

One fan of the two women quipped, “MANIS WITH BABS – Thursdays this fall on Netflix.”

Another admirer noted on the social media site, “I can’t get over the fact that u and Ariana are friends, u guys have the cutest friendship.”

Finally, another commentator stated, “Barbara so good to see younger artists giving you the respect you so deserve.”

The women struck up an unlikely friendship after Barbra’s show-stopping concert performance in Chicago, Illinois.

Barbra teased the new friendship on her Instagram shortly after the iconic performance of some of her greatest hits as she greeted the superstars who had come to see the show.

Soon after, the Oscar-winning actor and director posted a series of photos of herself and the top 40 pop star in a secret collaboration, with Grande stating in the comments section of a photo of herself and the music legend, “I’m sobbing???? love you so much. I cant get over this. It’s just…. the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you.”

The two women then performed on stage together at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Barbra said of the experience that having Ariana with her on stage “made her night.” The twosome performed a fiery version of the 1979 disco music classic that once paired Barbra with legendary singer Donna Summer, “No More Tears (Enough is Enough).”

And thus, a new friendship was born. Now, if fans could just get the singers to commit to working on an album of duets or release one song together, it would be a vocal match made in musical heaven.

Rolling Stone reported that Ariana recently performed at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival, debuting a live version of her song “Boyfriend.” She was also seen in the trailer for Season 2 of the Jim Carey series Kidding.