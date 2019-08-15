NeNe Leakes Reveals Impressive 12-Pound Weight Loss

NeNe's revealing her big weight-loss secrets, and how she didn't do 'anything crazy' to drop 12 pounds.

NeNe Leakes is revealing the secrets to her impressive 12-pound weight loss and opening up about how much more weight she’s hoping to drop. The outspoken Real Housewives of Atlanta star has had fans speculating that she’s been getting healthier and dropping the pounds after looking slimmer than ever on social media recently, and now she’s confirming that she actually didn’t do “anything crazy” to get her new body.

“I really want to lose 20 pounds,” Leakes told Hollywood Life recently when asked about her recent weight loss. “I’m very tall. I’m almost 5’11 and I can carry my weight a lot different than somebody who’s shorter than me, so me losing 12 pounds makes me feel like I’ve lost like, 5.”

The stunning RHOA star – who said she’s aiming to go from a size 10 to a size eight before the end of the year – then shared how she got in better shape alongside her husband Gregg Leakes, who recently beat colon cancer. She admitted in the new interview that they started eating better together and cut out a lot of the junk food they would snack on before.

“We’ve really been trying to do better and eat better and eliminate the junk. I’m not doing anything crazy like doing the elliptical or riding the bike or running,” she said, adding that her healthy new diet started with her enjoying a pescatarian “plant-based” diet.

“It did help me and I felt different. I lost a couple of pounds,” NeNe continued, adding that she’s also been enjoying smaller portions when it comes to food and doesn’t like to eat a lot.

“I feel like I eat about four times a day – four, sometimes five – just nibbling on stuff, and I feel really satisfied,” she then said.

Another weight-loss tip NeNe shared with the outlet was revealing that if she wants to eat something that’s not so healthy, she’ll just eat a little bit and then throw the rest of it in the trash knowing that she wouldn’t be willing to sort through the trash to get the remainder out.

Leakes – who The Inquisitr recently shared is hoping to reconcile with her RHOA castmates after several falling-outs – most recently gave fans a look at her slimmed-down figure on social media in a photo posted online on July 18 when she shared a snap of herself rocking a strapless, zebra-print jumpsuit.

The reality star and actress proudly flaunted her recent weight loss in the photo, posing for the camera as she showed off her tiny waist in the fun black-and-white look which also featured an ornate gold pattern across the bottom of the legs and the torso.

A number of fans took notice of how she’d dropped the pounds recently as many Instagram users left messages in the comments section praising the boutique owner for getting healthier.

“Nene you lost a lot of weight. U look good,” one fan told the former New Normal star.

Another commented on Leakes’s photo as she rocked the glamorous jumpsuit ensemble, “Nene is that you.. tryin to lose weight.”