Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Dubbed ‘Pedophile Island,’ Has Reportedly Become A Tourist Attraction

Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands — dubbed “Pedophile Island” for the allegations of child sex trafficking that took place there — has reportedly become something of an odd tourist attraction in the days after his death.

A report from The Associated Press claimed that tourists and locals have turned the island into a destination for boat trips, looking at the ornate buildings and large statues that cover the grounds. Officials in the U.S. say that the home was the primary residence for the 66-year-old, who died in jail last week. The island has still been buzzing with activity even after his death, the report claimed, with employees continuing to work on the island and driving in all-terrain vehicles.

Now, it has reportedly become a destination for tourists.

“No one used to pay attention to it,” said Jon Stewart, the owner of a charter boat company. He went on to say that now “there’s a ton more tourists.”

The island of Little St. James was identified in court documents as a place where sex rings with underage girls took place. The island has been a focus of stories about Epstein and, this week, became a destination for a group of FBI agents who swarmed the island in a raid that ended with them seizing several large items.

Other reports claim that the island may have been part of a blackmail scheme run by Epstein. Court documents showed claims that Epstein had the entire island wired for video and collected footage of people who traveled there for his parties as part of an “insurance policy,” Hot Air reported. Per The Inquisitr, a woman accusing Epstein of recruiting her into sexual slavery said that she was instructed to have sex with a number of powerful men, including American politicians and world leaders.

"Ghislaine Maxwell also said the island had been completely wired for video; the friend thought that she and Epstein were videotaping everyone on the island as an insurance policy, as blackmail." https://t.co/6VK1vRcZlW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 14, 2019

There is still much mystery surrounding Epstein’s death last weekend. As The Inquisitr reported, an autopsy showed that Epstein had multiple broken bones in his neck, which can occur during a suicide by hanging but is more commonly found in victims of strangulation. The Washington Post reported on the autopsy’s findings, citing “two people familiar with the findings” who confirmed that he had multiple broken bones in his neck.

Officials have called for investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s death, including Attorney General William Barr who vowed a federal investigation into how he was able to apparently take his life despite having reportedly been on suicide watch.