Miranda Lambert Shows Off Killer Body In Fishnet Tights & Silk Dress

Miranda Lambert is sexy and she knows it.

Over the past few weeks, Lambert has been teasing fans with new music on Instagram — sharing plenty of sexy photos and clips with fans. The blonde bombshell has already amassed a following of over 3.6 million on the social media platform and each and every photo share earns her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. In the most recent video that was shared with fans, the bombshell posted a link to her new album and a sexy photo to go with it.

In the gorgeous shot, Lambert poses against a yellow colored background and looks off to the side with a slight smile on her face. The blonde-haired beauty wears her long locks down and slightly waved along with a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

To match her beautiful face, Lambert’s body also looks amazing. The stunner holds up a word search in one hand and a pencil in the other. She shows off her long and lean legs in a pair of fishnet stockings while also donning a silky yellow dress that fits her like a glove and features a black fringe pattern around the top.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Miranda a ton of attention with over 35,000 likes in addition to upwards of 1,400-plus comments. While some fans commented on the image to let Lambert know that they’re excited for her new album, countless others couldn’t help but chime in on her flawless figure. A few others just commented on the photo with their favorite emoji.

“So cant wait for this amazing album it’s going to be (fire),” one follower commented.

“Love you Queen!!! Can’t wait for your new music,” another gushed.

“OMG!!! Look at that song list,” one more chimed in with two heart-eye emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Miranda shared a sexy video from her time on stage at the CMA Fest. In the sultry post that was shared with her 3.6 million-plus fans, Lambert was shown taking to the stage to sing her hit song “Locomotive.” In the short clip, Lambert’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in a tight-fitting, black dress, which showed off just a hint of cleavage. The beauty also flaunted her trim waist, accessorizing the look with a silver belt in the middle of the ensemble.

That particular post earned her almost 1,000 comments and rightfully so.