Barbara Kavovit Discusses Potential Role On ‘RHONY’ Season 12, Reveals If She Wants To Return

Will Barbara Kavovit be seen on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City?

During an interview with Out in Jersey, Kavovit looked back on her time on the series, which she described as a “whirlwind of an experience,” and explained that while she hoped to join the show to support her friend, LuAnn de Lesseps, it wasn’t always easy co-existing with the other women of the show.

“Once the cameras were on, the claws really came out,” Kavovit said.

Kavovit first appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City during the show’s 10th season in a cameo role. Then, during Season 11, she was featured on the series in a part-time role. Needless to say, she faced challenges after being added to the show as the newbie of Season 11. As she explained, the entire experience of dealing with so many different women was a learning curve, and she had no idea what to expect when she signed on to appear on the reality show.

As for her future with the series, Kavovit said that she is okay with returning, or not returning, to The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to who will be fired and who will be added, Kavovit said that as a confident woman, entrepreneur, and CEO of her construction company, she will be busy either way.

“My latest book is keeping me very busy as well as other business endeavors,” Kavovit explained.

According to Kavovit, it was quite exciting being a part of The Real Housewives of New York City, but when it comes to her thoughts on a return for Season 12, she isn’t going to let Bravo TV’s decision have an impact on the way in which she gauges her success. Instead, she’s going to focus on her life off-camera.

“While Housewives was definitely an exciting experience, I’m focused on where I can succeed and what’s next for my book. If that means to be on Housewives again, then I will. If not, I’ll look back and say I was fortunate to have that experience. In other words, trust the process!” she said.

During Season 11, Kavovit caused a stir with the cast when she was heard speaking negatively about de Lesseps and her career as a cabaret star.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to go into production sometime in the coming months.