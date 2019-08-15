‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 15: Zoe & Xander Face The Music

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 15 reveal that two Forrester Creations’ models will get their dues. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will face the music for not coming forward with the truth, per Highlight Hollywood.

Now that the secret is out, Zoe has to face her fears. One of the reasons that she did not want to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth was because of her father. Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) switched the babies at birth and lied to Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He told them that their daughter, Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), had died during childbirth. Zoe was afraid that her father could go to prison if the secret got out and fiercely tried to protect him.

On the other hand, Xander was always pushing for Zoe and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to tell the truth. He even rushed to tell Hope and Liam that their baby was alive when they signed the annulment papers. However, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) prevented him from telling them the news and issued him a threat. Xander could not live with himself and decided to leave Los Angeles without Zoe. At the time, he decided that he could not be with someone who was so deceitful and ended things between them.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) called the cops on Reese, but the doctor has gone into hiding. Ridge took Zoe’s phone away when she tried to call her dad. He also warned Zoe and Flo not to leave town until he dealt with them. It seems as if that moment has arrived.

Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will confront Zoe and Xander. They are furious that the former couple perpetuated the lie and did not come out with the truth. Zoe and Xander will need to face the consequences for their actions.

Although Ridge and Brooke may let the law deal with Zoe and Xander, it seems unlikely that they will choose this course of action. It appears as if they may rather fire the duo and leave them both without a job. Zoe and Xander would do well to remind Ridge that they may have come forward a lot sooner if his son did not threaten their lives. Will Ridge and Brooke show the couple some mercy?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.