Audrina Patridge Looks Ridiculously Good In Hot Pink Bikini Poolside With A Chocolate Shake

Audrina Patridge is looking ridiculously good right now. The Hills: New Beginnings star has been snapped up to front South Beach Diet. Given photos obtained by The Daily Mail yesterday, it looks like the nutrition giant has picked the perfect ambassador.

Photos showed Audrina in promotional mode for the diet company as she posed poolside. The 34-year-old was knocking the cameras dead in a tiny, hot pink bikini in stretched, ribbed fabrics. The two-piece seemed to have been chosen carefully. The crop top feel of the upper added somewhat of a gym vibe, with space between it and Audrina’s briefs showcasing the star’s fierce, rock-hard abs. Audrina’s super-toned legs and gym-honed arms were also taken in by the cameras, with both close-up and full-length photos showing just how fit this girl looks from head to toe.

Audrina’s poolside photos ensured that she spoke for the brand she was fronting. The star was photographed with a container of South Beach Diet shake next to her. As The Daily Mail’s report also included Audrina prepping a Simply Fit High Protein Chocolate Shake Mix in the same blue container, it can be assumed that she took her favorite flavor poolside.

Audrina may have covered up more during her shake prep with indoor photos showing her in jeans and an ab-flashing tee, but there was no denying that this spokesperson looked sensational.

As Parade reports, the MTV star only has good words for the diet brand she’s fronting. Audrina mentioned how she used to indulge in fast-food, alongside stating how South Beach has changed the way she nourishes herself.

“Ten years ago, I did it all the time because I didn’t have options like South Beach. I ate more fried food and fast food and had to work out more to maintain my weight. Now with South Beach Diet, it’s easier because they have all these amazing snacks for on the go. You can just throw them in your purse and all these easy meals that you can just pop in the microwave and you’re good to go.”

Audrina wouldn’t be the first celebrity face to front a diet brand. Khloe Kardashian is currently a spokesperson for Flat Tummy Co., although the 35-year-old’s social media posts for the company have proven controversial. Actress Kate Hudson has put her post-baby body down to Weight Watchers, becoming the brand’s face. Weight Watchers is also famously associated with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Fans wishing to see more of Audrina should follow the star’s Instagram.