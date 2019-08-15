‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spills Cast Details On Instagram

The official Instagram of Dancing With the Stars spilled cast details, letting fans in on when they will finally announce the contestants for Season 28 of the ABC reality dance competition series.

The post stated that the cast of pros and celebrity competitors will be revealed to fans on Wednesday, August 21 on Good Morning America. This is a major change from previous years when the show has employed different tactics in revealing the contestants and pros on the series.

In the past several years, the show’s pros were initially revealed on the series. Celebrity competitors were then teased on Instagram, then revealed over the course of several days on the morning news series. It appears that the show is going back to their earlier attempts at revealing who will be competing, allowing fans to meet the new celebrities all at once and eliminating what was once a frustrating tease for viewers.

As usual, Good Morning America‘s hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and former DWTS competitor Ginger Zee will be part of the fun. There is no word on whether or not DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Eric Andrews will also appear on the morning talk show to announce the celebrities and professional dancers.

While the show has been tight-lipped about who will take to the ballroom floor for what is being teased as a new and improved version of the long-running series, one name has consistently been tossed about as a possible celeb competitor.

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is apparently a sure-thing to appear on the series, as reported The Inquisitr. Given that she already has dance training and knows how to work the camera thanks to her years of beauty pageant training, Brown would be a good fit for the show and one of many of The Bachelor franchise’s stars to try their hand at winning a mirrorball, including Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Jake Pavelka and Sean Lowe, as well as Trista Sutter and mirrorball winner Melissa Rycroft.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke revealed to TVLine during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the show had been retooled. She called the changes “format tweaks vs. format changes.” She also explained of the alterations, “It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities.”

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.