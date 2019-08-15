Lindsie Chrisley Claims Her Father Todd & Brother Chase Extorted Her Over Sex Tape

Lindsie Chrisley is leveling more accusations at her father, Todd, the star of Chrisley Knows Best, and her half brother, Chase. The former USA network reality star went to the police to accuse the family members of attempting to extort her over a sex tape.

TMZ is reporting that Lindsie, Todd Chrisley’s oldest daughter, told police she was being extorted by her father and half brother, claiming that they wanted her to lie about the family’s current tax mess, which is being investigated by the federal government.

Lindsie filed a police report last month in Georgia, alleging her half brother, Chase, and her father, Todd, were harassing her and threatening her with a sex tape of hers she believed was purchased by Chase.

According to TMZ, which obtained the police report, the oldest Chrisley daughter claimed Todd and Chase “threatened to release the sex tape if she didn’t lie about a certain ‘incident.'” Sources close to Lindsie say the lie was related to her testimony about the tax evasion charges against Todd and her stepmother, Julie.

Todd Chrisley is denying all of Lindsie’s claims, saying there is no truth to them, and that he and Chase didn’t purchase a sex tape.

Lindsie Chrisley issues statement about her parents’ arrest; denies brother Kyle’s claims that she turned in her dad #ToddChrisley for tax evasion: https://t.co/sw6QJUjFXi pic.twitter.com/nCIJFYNfZ7 — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) August 15, 2019

The sex tape in question allegedly includes a Bachelor star, but the only statement that Todd would release concerned his feelings for his daughter.

“Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Sources close to Todd and Julie believe that Lindsie might have been the reason they were indicted this week. But Lindsie’s attorney, Musa Ghanayem, says that any reports of their client informing on her father and stepmother are untrue.

Loading...

Lindsie’s charges in Georgia were dismissed because she acknowledged that the extortion took place in Tennessee. There is no report on whether or not she will refile her complaint.

According to The Inquisitr, Todd Chrisley has been in hot water with the taxman for years, as he had allegedly been less than truthful on his tax forms and bankruptcy paperwork, where he claimed to live in Florida — a state where there is no personal income tax. At the time, he was in fact residing in Georgia.

Kevin Ward, the lawyer who represented the Chrisleys’ creditors during the bankruptcy, is baffled at this bold behavior by Todd Chrisley and family.