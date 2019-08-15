Teresa Giudice, 47, Sizzles In A Plunging Swimsuit & Tiny Daisy Dukes

The 'RHONJ' star showed off her fit body at 47-years-old.

Teresa Giudice is showing off her seriously fit and toned body with her youngest daughter in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. Posing with 10-year-old Audriana, the stunning Real Housewives of New Jersey star put her body on full display as she enjoyed the summer sunshine with her kids.

The August 14 snap showed Teresa, who celebrated her 47th birthday in May, rocking a seriously plunging white-and-brown patterned swimsuit with cut-outs across the waist to show off even more of her impressive tan.

The reality star paired her skin-baring one-piece with a pair of seriously short Daisy Duke-style denim shorts as she shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of glamorous, oversized, bedazzled aviator shades.

Giudice smiled from ear to ear as she posed with her youngest daughter (the RHONJ star is also mom to 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella and 14-year-old Milania with husband Joe Giudice) and had her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders.

The youngster also rocked her own pink bikini for her fun day by the sea with her mom.

The latest peek at Teresa’s beach body comes shortly after she gave fans a look at her fit and toned figure in a pink string bikini over the weekend.

The stunning reality star – whose husband Joe Giudice is currently fighting a deportation case that could see him forced to move back to his native country of Italy, as The Inquisitr previously reported — proved that looking good in a bikini most definitely doesn’t come with an age limit as she posed for the camera while having a paddle in the ocean.

Telling her 1.7 million followers that she was enjoying some downtime at Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas, Giudice had her seriously toned body on full display as she flaunted her flat and toned middle and long legs with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The snap came shortly after The Inquisitr shared a snap of the stunning TV personality flashing her abs in a crop top.

Teresa has been open about all the hard work that goes into getting her fit body, though, as she even trained to enter a bodybuilding competition last year.

Loading...

Speaking to Us Weekly, the uber-fit RHONJ star – who’s sister-in-law to Melissa Gorga — revealed that her figure had transformed as a result of her intense training and hours in the gym, adding that she’d “never felt so confident” when it comes to her body.

“I love the way my arms and back look. All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme,” Teresa told the outlet of her dramatic fitness transformation.

“It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good,” she then added.