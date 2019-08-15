Miley Cyrus, Trying To Stay Clean, Reportedly Ended Marriage Because Of Liam Hemsworth’s Drinking And Drug Use

Miley Cyrus ended her marriage with Liam Hemsworth because his drinking and drug use threatened to derail the singer’s own shaky sobriety, a new report claims.

There has been plenty of speculation as to the cause of the month’s most high-profile split, with Miley and Liam calling it quits on their marriage after less than a year. A new report from TMZ claims that Miley decided to end things due to Liam’s drinking and drug use, but noted that this is just what’s coming from Miley’s camp, who are motivated to spin things in her favor.

“Sources from Miley’s side tell TMZ, she tried valiantly to save the marriage and the dealbreaker was that Liam was drinking a lot and using certain drugs, and she wanted no part of it… especially since she struggled with substance abuse in the past,” the report noted.

Liam Hemsworth’s camp says that is not true, and that Miley’s people are making claims about drug use to mask her infidelities.

Miley’s camp may be quite active in selling her side of the story. A separate report from People made a similar claim, saying that Liam Hemsworth’s partying was a major factor in their sudden split.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” said a source close to the couple. “Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

While it’s not clear what was actually behind Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split, it is true that Miley has been trying to stay clean. The singer revealed two years ago that she had been sober for weeks as she worked on the album Younger. Miley has since picked up at least some of her old habits, telling The Sun that she had started smoking marijuana again — and it was her mom who got her back into it.

But Miley clarified that she didn’t ever smoke when she was working, however.

While Miley Cyrus’s camp is spinning the story that Liam Hemsworth’s drinking and drug use was the motivating factor in their split, other reports claim that Miley was not faithful to her husband. The singer’s new relationship may have also hastened their decision to go public with the split, as she and new beau Kaitlynn Carter were spotted together before the announcement that the couple was divorcing.