Alison Brie Looks Smoking Hot In Gold Minidress

Brunette bombshell Alison Brie recently had her Instagram followers drooling with a sexy selfie she shared of herself in an ’80s-inspired look for her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Brie opted to take a snap in what appeared to be a hotel room rather than behind the scenes on Meyers’ show, and she served up some major attitude for the camera. For the occasion, the actress rocked a sparkling gold minidress that came to mid-thigh and showed off her insanely toned legs. The form-fitting dress hugged her curves and had some interesting details at the top.

One of Brie’s shoulders was exposed in the one-shoulder style dress, and there was a keyhole cutout stretching toward the other shoulder that left a hint of cleavage on display. The other arm was fully covered with the gold fabric, and there was a large embellishment near her other shoulder.

Brie paired the look with simple yet super sexy strappy stiletto sandals and had her hair done in a sleek bob with bangs draped across her face. As Brie herself admitted in her caption, “she fierce.”

Her fans loved the shot, which received over 37,700 likes in just 13 hours as her fans eagerly awaited her appearance on the late-night show.

Brie was on the late-night platform to promote the latest season of her Netflix show Glow. As fans eagerly awaited the third season of the show they have come to love, Brie admitted in an interview with Pop Sugar that things would be looking a lot different than the previous two seasons. However, she was really enthusiastic about the direction the show and the characters were going.

“I’m so excited about the third season. I think I’m more excited about it than any of our other seasons so far. It’s a total departure for our show, having the ladies in Las Vegas. It looks different, it looks more luxe, it looks more expensive. It’s a little more dangerous. All of our characters are trying on different versions of themselves, and they are embracing the themes of Las Vegas — you know, Sin City and what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. It feels a bit like there are no rules.”

The third season of Glow premiered on Netflix on August 9, so fans who haven’t yet had a chance to see what Brie is talking about will have to catch up and binge the third season. Or, start from the very beginning and watch all three seasons of the campy wrestling show.