Cheryl Cole Sizzles In Pink Latex Leggings

Pop star Cheryl Cole first rose to fame as a member of the pop group Girls Aloud. However, now she goes by just Cheryl in the public eye since she has returned to her lesser-known maiden name of Cheryl Tweedy following a string of divorces. The brunette bombshell then transitioned to a solo career, where she also experienced tremendous success. Over the past decade, she has also been mixing it up as a television personality, using her expertise in the industry to judge on The X Factor and The Greatest Dancer.

In her latest Instagram snap, Cheryl gave her fans a peek behind the scenes on the set of The Greatest Dancer, which is a British dance competition show. In the shot, Cheryl leaned against a white brick wall in what seems to be the dressing room area of the set. The brunette bombshell rocked a neutral coat with a sash that accentuated her slim waist and paired the conservative top with bold baby pink latex leggings. She finished off the look with a pair of statement shoes, which had a furry strap across the front.

Cheryl’s hair was loose and wild in the shot, and she gave the camera a seductive look that tantalized her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

Cheryl’s fans loved the shot, which received over 44,000 likes within just an hour. She also explained her location with a cheeky caption, in which she shouted out to one of her fellow cast members on the show who was visible in the background getting his hair and makeup done.

Curtis Pritchard, the cast member who snuck into the background of the selfie, is a ballroom and Latin professional dancer, as his Instagram bio states.

“Couldn’t resist photo bombing your 10 out of 10 picture,” he commented.

Cheryl’s fans showered her with compliments in the comments section, commenting on everything from her beauty to her outfit.

One of the hosts of The Greatest Dancer, Alesha Dixon, commented, “love this look honey.”

“I’ve never known anyone so BEAUTIFUL IN MY LIFE,” another follower added.

Cheryl’s decision to drop all the last names she has used over the past decade and go strictly by her first name seems like a strong business decision, given her tumultuous relationship history. The British babe was married to athlete Ashley Cole for several years and went by Cheryl Cole for quite some time after their divorce. Then, after a whirlwind romance and marriage to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, she made the decision to switch her name in the public to Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. When she got together with former One Direction star Liam Payne, the two had a child together but never actually tied the knot, so she didn’t take his name.