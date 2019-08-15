‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Slammed As She Flaunts Toned Abs In New Instagram Post

Melissa's feeling the heat on social media.

Melissa Gorga is feeling some heat on social media after she flashed her seriously toned abs in a new fitness photo posted to her Instagram account on August 14. The stunning 40-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star was showing off her insane body in a black crop top and skin-tight gray-camo print leggings – but it turns out not everyone was so happy to see her flaunting her amazing body online.

The snap was actually an ad for a weight loss challenge, which had some fans putting Teresa Giudice’s sister-in-law on blast.

The comments section was flooded with less-than-thrilled messages from her followers who put the mom of three on blast for promoting the quick weight loss technique, which some claimed was an “unhealthy” way to drop the pounds.

“[Please] stop advertising these unhealthy products. It is irresponsible; you owe the young women who follow you more than that,” one person told Melissa.

Another also put Gorga on blast for the many sponsored posts she shares online, writing, “Please stop endorsing everything and bring your posts back to what we follow you for.”

A third person commented on the new Instagram upload, “Aww no!!! I look up to you loads and I’m so sad your [sic] promoting this” while another told the TV star they were “unfollowing” her account after seeing the upload.

However, others were more supportive of the stunning mom of three and her fit figure as she flashed her impossibly toned abs, with one fan commenting on Melissa’s sponsored post, “You look amazing” with a thumbs up and a fire emoji. Another asked, “How are you so fine?”

In the picture, Gorga — who last showed off her abs in a yellow crop top in another ad for the brand, as The Inquisitr reported – had her flat and toned middle on full display in her tummy-baring ensemble while she also flexed her muscles to show off her impressive biceps.

Though she hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash over her sponsored posts, the gorgeous RHONJ reality star has previously opened up about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and claimed in the caption of her August 14 upload that the product she was promoting helped her to get the best results from her workouts.

Speaking to Women’s Health last year, Gorga admitted that hitting the gym and living healthy is a “lifestyle” for her as she admitted, “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.”

As for her go-to workouts, Melissa told the outlet that she tries to focus on getting toned and does a lot of weight lifting when she’s in the gym rather than cardio. She explained that her time is precious because of her day-to-day life working and taking care of her and husband Joe Gorga’s three children.

“I never do fad diets,” she added. “I feel like I do a lot better with my own routine. It’s worked for me forever.”