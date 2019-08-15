5 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood continues to make gossip headlines as a star of Teen Mom OG. Her current struggles with both depression and her relationship with Andrew Glennon lead fans to be both curious and fascinated about the reality star and how she manages to overcome even the biggest adversities in her life. Amber’s issues stem from many personal difficulties she dealt with as a young girl, including her mother’s extramarital affair which led her to feel abandoned. In the wake of that experience, Amber had to learn to take care of herself by leaning on friends and later, relationships for emotional support.

Amber rose to reality show fame at the age of 17 when she appeared on the MTV television show 16 and Pregnant in 2009, starring alongside other young women who were struggling with the realization they were now responsible for not only their lives but the life of another human being as well. The teens, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Ebony Jackson, became unlikely media superstars. The pressures of new fame caused even more issues for Portwood, whose troubles in the spotlight began almost immediately. She has been arrested for domestic violence twice and admits to struggling with postpartum depression and suicidal thoughts.

Although Amber has lived the past 10 years of her life in the public eye, just how much do you know about this young woman from Anderson, Indiana? Here are five things you didn’t know about Amber Portwood.

Amber Is Subject To Online Bullying By Fans

Amber took to Instagram to send a message to her followers that she is over being bullied online. She said to People Magazine that much of her personal drama has come from her struggles with depression and those who send negativity truly don’t understand her challenges.

She Has Wanted To Quit The Series

Amber once revealed to castmate Catelynn Baltierra she has thought about quitting Teen Mom OG. Portwood once said, “This show has ruined my name. This show has not shown who I am as a person. They don’t show the funny side of me, they show a bad mom.”

Amber Has Set Enough Money Aside To Pay For Daughter Leah’s College Tuition

Amber has reportedly set aside enough money from her Teen Mom earnings to pay for daughter Leah’s college tuition, reported BabyGaga. She stated this decision was important for Leah’s future.

“I opened up a fund for Leah. She’s set for college. If you’re smart that’s what you’ll do,” Amber once said.

The MTV Star Has Revealed She Was “High” During Teen Mom Episodes Prior To 2013

Loading...

Amber once revealed during an appearance on The Dr. Phil Show in December 2013 that she was high on both prescription and illegal medication for most of the earlier episodes of Teen Mom and that is one of her biggest personal regrets.

She Wants To Use Her Celebrity To Help Others

For Amber, she told E! News the MTV series gives her a platform to “help people with what I’ve been through.” The reality star is hopeful her personal struggles, played out on national television, will show other young women who are dealing with the same issues, they are not alone.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV.