‘The Hills’ Star Whitney Port Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini

Whitney's insane abs are almost too much to handle in her yellow two-piece.

Whitney Port is showing off her insanely toned abs in a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous reality star – who recently returned to the spotlight in the reboot of the MTV reality show The Hills, titled The Hills: New Beginnings – was revealing all her hard work in the gym in her fun bikini look.

The 34-year-old flashed her seriously toned abs in the snap, posing by the swimming pool as she soaked up the sunshine with her son, 2-year-old Sonny.

As little Sonny (who the star shares with her husband, producer Tim Rosenman) wore his floaties around the water, Whitney revealed her seriously toned body in her yellow bikini made up of a crop top and a pair of matching low-rise bottoms.

Port shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of white-framed sunglasses with red-tinted lenses as she flashed a smile for the camera. The star had her long blonde hair tied up into a ponytail, and she also opted to accessorize her two-piece bikini look with a large gold necklace around her neck.

She tagged the location of their summery family day as being Water Mill, New York, while also sharing her love for summer with her 1.4 million followers in the caption.

Fans definitely took notice of Whitney’s toned figure as she posted the stunning photo online, with many sharing their praise as she flaunted her fit body during the pool day with her little boy.

“Oh hi abs!!” E!’s Daily Pop host Carissa Culiner wrote in the comments section of the bikini photo alongside three fire emoji.

Another fan commented by writing, “Looking good mama!”

“You look amazing,” another person wrote.

A third told the gorgeous The Hills star that they thought her “body is insane.”

Loading...

As for how Port achieved the seriously toned body she was flaunting for her more than 1 million fans on the social media site this week, she’s previously revealed that health and fitness is a big part of her life and said that she likes to keep changing things up when it comes to working out.

“I’m a member of ClassPass, which is awesome, because I can try a whole bunch of different things and not get sick of something, so I feel like every workout is hard for me, as opposed to when I do the same thing all the time and get kind of used to it,” she said while speaking to Style Caster about her exercise routine last year.