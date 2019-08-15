Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Doesn’t Live With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco revealed she shares an “unconventional marriage” with her husband, Karl Cook, and that the two don’t even live in the same house.

According to The Daily Mail, The Big Bang Theory star explained that she and her beau have hectic schedules, and that they don’t see each other every day. In fact, she said that not being together all the time makes things fun for them, as they can tease each other on social media when they are apart.

“We are building our dream house, we are going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot. We are not together every single day,” the 33-year-old said.

“I think personally it’s important and it works well for us. If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun. He loves Instagram posts, he’s his biggest fan,” she added.

The couple tied the knot just over a year ago and celebrated their anniversary online by sharing sweet tributes to each other on their Instagram pages. Kaley posted a few photos from their wedding day, where the duo appeared smitten as they looked into each other’s eyes and smiled happily.

Kaley, who labelled Karl her “dream guy,” also told Entertainment Tonight that she has been thinking about starting a family. The actress said they both love kids and, as fans will know, they have several pets at home, meaning they are “meant to have children.” However, for now, they are both really busy with work and are focused on their careers and their relationship.

Karl is a professional equestrian and has won several competitions over the years, as pointed out by Women’s Health magazine. Kaley is also a big horse lover, and while she is not a professional jockey like her husband, she often practices and even takes part in competitions when she has the time. The couple met at a horse show and found they shared several common interests.

In May 2016, her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting was finally completed, and in September she made her first red carpet debut alongside her new beau. In December 2017, Karl proposed to the Hollywood beauty on her 32nd birthday and even posted a video of the proposal on Instagram. Then, in June 2018, the couple exchanged vows in a horse stable in a wedding officiated by Karl’s sister.