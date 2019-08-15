Doutzen Kroes Shows Serious Skin In The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini In Ibiza

Doutzen stunned in a skimpy string bikini.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes was letting her body do all the talking as she hit the shores of Ibiza, Spain in a tiny leopard-print bikini this week. The stunning 34-year-old supermodel showed off all her hard work in the gym in the skimpy two-piece swimwear look, including her jaw-droppingly toned abs.

Doutzen, who shares two children with her husband, Sunnery James Gorré, had her insane body on full display while soaking up the sun in the European vacation destination as she enjoyed some downtime with her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel, Shanina Shaik and Joan Smalls.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail this week showed the girl gang out on a yacht together, while Doutzen opted to show off her sporty side as she hit the water on a paddle board in her tiny animal-print thong bikini with string ties.

The paparazzi snaps showed Kroes flaunting her seriously toned physique as she paddled along the water, flashing her six-pack abs and uber-long, toned legs as she moved around the blue water with her long blonde hair scraped back away from her face with a black headband.

The mom of two had her eyes shielded from the beating-down sun as she paddled around in her tiny triangle two-piece.

VIctoria's Secret Angels living their best life in Ibiza ???? Doutzen Kroes displays her rippling abs in a tiny leopard print bikini https://t.co/oX1w4GtsSQ @DailyMailCeleb — Laura Fox (@bylauramfox) August 15, 2019

Candice, who owns her own swimwear line called Tropic of C, was also photographed hopping on a jet ski with a girlfriend as the VS Angels enjoyed their day in the sunshine together on the luxury yacht.

The latest photos of the genetically-blessed group come shortly after Doutzen was spotted leaving very little to the imagination on her Instagram page as she gave her 6.1 million followers on the social media site a look at her body in a thong swimsuit, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

The Inquisitr also shared snaps of the gorgeous Dutch supermodel rocking a tiny black bikini as she once again revealed all her hard work keeping herself in ripped shape.

As for how she got the body she’s rocking now, Kroes has previously revealed that she’s a big fan of ballet and credits dancing for keeping her so toned.

“I do Ballet Beautiful with Mary Helen Bowers three times a week. It keeps everything tight,” she said in a 2014 interview with Vogue. “I’ve worked out with her for two years and I really like the results.”

“It makes you long and lean — it’s like the Pilates look,” Kroes then continued of her workout routine, adding that she also sucks in her stomach, which she claims is another way she keeps her middle so flat and toned.

“I think that gave me [ab] muscles. I don’t even think about it — like when you sit in a car, use your core to sit up straight,” she said. “You can work out sitting in a car!”