WWE Rumors: Female Superstar Deletes Twitter Account As Fans Speculate Imminent Exit From Company

Although Nia Jax isn’t expected back anytime soon while she recovers from a double ACL tear, there has been some speculation as of late that the Monday Night Raw superstar might actually be on her way out of WWE after a series of cryptic actions on social media.

As documented by WrestleTalk, a number of fans were alarmed in recent days when Jax deleted her WWE-branded Twitter account, while also removing all references to the company from her Instagram profile. While Jax’s verified Instagram account still has “WWE” in her handle, the outlet noted that she had changed her bio to merely include her real-life nickname and two emoji. It was also pointed out that one of Jax’s recent Instagram Stories featured a “somewhat cryptic” message that caused concern among some of her fans.

“[T]he best thing I ever did was become more lowkey and focus on myself.”

Separately, Sportskeeda cited Jax’s most recent Instagram photo, which included a caption that referenced her real first name of Savelina and added the message, “don’t fit, just be.”

Nia Jax has not competed in the ring since WrestleMania 35, as she underwent surgery for ACL tears on both of her knees shortly after she and Tamina lost a four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the event. As the procedure requires a recovery of nine months, the outlet noted that Jax’s earliest return date could be sometime in January or February 2020, which would allow her to return just in time for the buildup to WrestleMania 36.

While it’s not uncommon for professional wrestlers to hint at their imminent departure from their home promotion through multiple cryptic social media posts, that hasn’t always been the case in recent months. As pointed out by Decider, Sasha Banks frequently took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share mysterious captions and messages to her followers after she allegedly took some time off from WWE due to issues with how the company had booked her in the lead-up to, and at WrestleMania 35.

As it turned out, Banks ultimately made her grand return to WWE on this week’s Monday Night Raw, as she debuted a new hair color and villainous persona, beating down on Natalya and Becky Lynch in a segment that marked her first televised appearance in more than four months.

Although it’s far from clear whether Jax was indeed teasing a potential WWE departure through her recent social media activity, this isn’t the first time that rumors have hinted at such plans. In 2017, Sports Illustrated reported that Jax supposedly walked out ahead of WWE’s TLC pay-per-view because she “balked” at the company’s plan to have her lose cleanly to Banks at the event. The report further alleged that Jax’s cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had gone as far as to advise her to “walk away” if she ever felt unhappy with WWE.