MMA Rumors: Dana White Comments On Possibility Of Third Fight Between Jon Jones And Daniel Cormier

In the aftermath of recent comments from two-time UFC lightweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones about refusing to move up one weight class for yet another fight against reigning heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, UFC President Dana White opened up about the possibility of a third bout between both men, as well as their shared hesitance to have that fight in the heavyweight division.

As explained by MMA Fighting, the two Jones vs. Cormier fights so far have taken place in the light heavyweight division, with Jones winning both bouts but getting his second win overturned due to a positive drug test. Just as Cormier has insisted repeatedly that Jones would need to remain a light heavyweight in order for a third fight to take place and for him to avenge his past losses, Jones also said on Monday that he isn’t interested in moving up to heavyweight, nor does he believe Cormier could make the 205-pound cut as a light heavyweight at this point in his career.

Although White has shown signs of making Jones vs. Cormier into a trilogy, he had previously maintained that he wants both men to face each other in the heavyweight division. On Tuesday night, he reiterated this point while speaking to reporters after the latest episode of UFC’s Contender Series, though he also added that he’s now willing to let them fight as light heavyweights if that’s what they really want.

“Listen, I’ve got Jon Jones, who’s the greatest ever. You’ve got Cormier, also one of the greatest ever. Both been champions forever, I’m not going to f—king fight with them,” White was quoted as saying. “If they want to fight at 205, I’m not going to argue with them. Whatever.”

Jon Jones: ‘I guarantee you guys there will be no third fight’ with Daniel Cormier (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/TkSe4VRmSg pic.twitter.com/psyTEhnTVE — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 13, 2019

Despite his apparent frustration with the situation, White was quick to acknowledge Jones and Cormier’s status as two of the greatest UFC fighters ever in their respective divisions.

“Two of the biggest kings ever in the history of the sport. If that’s what they want, that’s what they get.”

If Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III does become a reality, such an event might not be taking place any time soon, given the fighters’ respective schedules. As noted by BJPenn.com, Jones is just one month removed from successfully defending his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239. Cormier, meanwhile, will have his heavyweight belt on the line at UFC 241 this weekend, where he shall be facing Stipe Miocic in a rematch of their bout from last summer at UFC 226, which Cormier won by first-round knockout.