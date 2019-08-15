Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Spotted Together In L.A. After Vacation Make Out Session

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were spotted together again following their highly talked about vacation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were photographed by the paparazzi as they cruised around Los Angeles together after returning home from their vacation. The outing marked the first time that the pair were seen together since the photos of them kissing in Lake Como surfaced.

Miley drove a black car and donned a short-sleeved, gray t-shirt. She had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Kaitlynn sat in the passenger’s seat and had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle. Carter’s locks were styled in straight strands that cascaded around her shoulders and was tucked behind her ear.

As many fans already know, Miley recently announced her split from her longtime love, husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple had only been married for about eight months before calling it quits, but dated for nearly 10 years before walking down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn and her husband, Brody Jenner, also recently split. After the two women were officially named single the pair headed out on vacation together, where they were photographed showing off some major PDA, including stealing some kisses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ marriage with Liam Hemsworth crumbled and the actor is allegedly extremely saddened by the entire situation. He was also reportedly blindsided by the photos of his estranged wife kissing Kaitlynn.

“Their marriage is over and Liam is absolutely heartbroken, but Miley is making up for lost time. He wants to settle down and have a conventional family including kids, but that couldn’t be further from what Miley is after right now,” an insider told The Sun.

The source went on to add that it was Cyrus who wanted to end the relationship because she didn’t want to be tied down to only one person.

“She made it clear she wanted to be able to have fun with other people – men and women – but it’s always been something he’s had a hard time understanding. Now, it has all become too much and there is no way of making their relationship work at the moment,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life post-Liam Hemsworth split and keep up with Kaitlynn Carter by following the two on their respective social media accounts.