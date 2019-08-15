NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony’s Move To Brooklyn Speculated Following Informal Workout With Nets Players

While Carmelo Anthony remains an unsigned free agent as of this writing, different reports have suggested various potential destinations for the 35-year-old former NBA scoring champion. This week, the Brooklyn Nets became the latest team to get brought up as a potential suitor, as suggested by a new report.

On Wednesday, SNY‘s Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio reported that “Melo” was recently seen taking part in a series of “informal” workouts and scrimmages in Los Angeles with several Nets players. The report, however, added that it remains unclear at the moment whether Anthony and his representatives have actually spoken to Brooklyn officials about a potential contract offer. It also isn’t sure whether or not the Nets have a genuine interest in signing the 10-time All-Star as a free agent.

Citing information shared earlier this month by Nets wingman Caris LeVert on ESPN’s The Jump, Begley and Puccio wrote that the workouts were organized by recent Nets acquisition Kyrie Irving. Separately, CBS Sports speculated that the Nets could have “plenty of insight” into Anthony’s potential fit on their roster, as Irving and fellow high-profile free-agent signees Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan all teamed up with Anthony on Team USA’s entry for the 2016 Olympics.

Commenting on how Anthony could fit in if he gets signed by the Nets, CBS Sports wrote that Brooklyn makes a good “theoretical fit” for the 16-year NBA veteran. The outlet noted that his isolation skills as a power forward with long-range shooting ability could be helpful as the Nets prepare to integrate Durant into their lineup next season when he is expected to be fully healed from his ACL injury.

Carmelo Anthony has been “participating in informal team workouts” with players from the Nets, per @IanBegley, @APOOCH pic.twitter.com/2e9FnTIjGI — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 14, 2019

On the other hand, CBS Sports opined that Anthony’s lack of ability on the defensive end could be a concern for the Nets, who only finished 18th in the league in points allowed per game, per Basketball-Reference. The team’s offseason moves have included a couple where they replaced defensive-minded small forwards DeMarre Carroll and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with free-agent signees Taurean Prince and Wilson Chandler, both of whom are better known for their scoring ability.

Per SNY, the latest update on Carmelo Anthony came close to a week after he appeared on ESPN’s First Take and revealed to host Stephen A. Smith that he and his representatives have spoken to multiple NBA teams, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, in hopes of coming to terms on a new contract during the ongoing NBA offseason. Anthony had last played for the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season, where he suited up in just 10 games and averaged a career-low 13.4 points per game.