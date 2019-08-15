Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform Alongside Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott For MTV’s 2019 ‘VMAs’s

This year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking place on August 26, has turned into a musical extravaganza like no other. An all-star cast is on the boards for the annual MTV event, with seven new acts announced as performers on August 13.

Taylor Swift and Missy Elliott were previously revealed by the network as performers. After that, MTV stated that more talent will command the stage inside New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

The most recent addition to the roster of singers who bring their diverse genres to the forefront of the live, televised event include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Lil Was X, Lizzo and Rosalia are also preparing to perform live, as MTV News announced.

“…they’ll be bringing the juice, the bilingual bops, and the old town road along for the ride.”

Not many more specifics about the show getting ready to hit the Garden State during the first time the VMAs have played New Jersey have been released.

However, speculation has it that Shawn and Camila will sing together, offering their hit duet, “Senorita.”

That said, no matter what she sings and even if she offers a solo song, the former Fifth Harmony member will be doing so for this event for the very first time. However, Shawn has been asked to perform for the VMAs for the third year in a row. In fact, in 2018, the Canadian cutie caused quite a fuss while warbling “In My Blood” as he rocked a wet shirt.

Hitmaker Missy Elliott is not only going to sing, but she will also accept the Video Vanguard award during this year’s VMAs. The Virginia rapper is being honored for “culture-shifting, forward-thinking videography,” stated MTV News.

“[Missy Elliott] join the ranks of fellow icons like Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Madonna, and last year’s recipient, Jennifer Lopez, with the prestigious prize, which honors an artist’s remarkable body of work. For Elliott, that means celebrating over 20 years of art that redefined the music video landscape as we know it.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B1HGuoCgKg7/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

As for Taylor Swift, she will likely sing something from her Lover album since this new body of work from the country-pop artist will drop on August 23, three days before the award show airs. This is the first time in four years Taylor Swift will perform at the VMAs, according to The Inquisitr via MTV.

“The pop star is nominated for a whopping 10 awards at this year’s show, split between her whimsical ‘ME!’ and colorful ‘You Need to Calm Down’ videos. That places her at the front of the pack, tied with fellow 10-time 2019 nominee and pop titan, Ariana Grande.”

Meanwhile, newcomers to the VMAs onstage performing scene include Rosalía, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

Watch the 2019 Video Music Awards when the annual MTV show airs live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Before then, feel free to vote for your favorite artists at vma.mtv.com.