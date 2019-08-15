Kendall Jenner Strips Down To Walk Her Dog In L.A.

Kendall Jenner wasn’t shy about flaunting her curves as she ran errands in Los Angeles this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was photographed by the paparazzi as she walked her dog while hanging with her friends, model Fai Khadra and rapper Travis “Taco” Bennett.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a bright, lime green Adidas sports bra that showed off her cleavage, toned arms, and flaunted her flat tummy and impressive abs.

Jenner added a pair of skin-tight, black spandex shorts for the outing, which put her curvy backside and long, lean legs on full display as she smiled while getting some exercise with her pet.

The supermodel had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that she pulled into a ponytail, which fell down her back and was seen blowing in the wind.

Kendall rocked a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Jenner accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses with a black hooded sweatshirt draped over her shoulder. She also added some black sneakers on her feet and a bracelet on her wrist.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner has been linked to L.A. Lakers star Kyle Kuzma following her split from Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

However, Entertainment Tonight reports that Kendall and Kyle are not dating, but that they simply have multiple mutual friends.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” the source stated.

Recently, Jenner spoke to Vogue Australia about her personal life and how she tries to keep things as private as possible despite the fact that she lives her life in the spotlight.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following the model on her social media accounts.