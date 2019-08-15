January Jones’ Curves Are Out Of Control In Skimpy Bra

January Jones is showing off her curves on social media, but her fans aren’t mad about it.

According to the Daily Mail, January took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself rocking a skimpy sports bra, which likely got the pulses of her followers racing. In the sexy snapshot, the actress is seen standing in her bathroom as she wore a low-cut, neon green sports bra that flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs.

Jones completed her look with a pair of skintight orange, black, and red leggings, which helped to showcase her long, lean legs and curvy hips. She also sported a no-makeup look, which included a fresh face and nude lips.

January had her shoulder-length, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands the grazed her collarbone.

She accessorized with a gold chain and large pendant around her neck as she posed with her hand on her hip as she gave a serious stare into the camera for the bathroom mirror selfie.

Jones revealed that her wildly colored outfit was chosen carefully and for a reason, which was due to her Pilates class spicing things up by adding a black light.

Back in 2016, January Jones revealed that she was not a fan of working out and that she considered a trip to the gym more like punishment.

Loading...

“Recently, in January, I started doing Cardio Barre and I’ve been loving it. And the only complaints I have is that I’ve gained weight, but it’s fine. I feel better. I feel stronger. It’s muscle, obviously. I gained weight, but I feel tighter and more energetic, and exercising is legit,” she said, adding, “The only other time I consistently exercised was when I did prenatal yoga,” Jones dished to In Style.

As many fans know, January has a son named Xander Dane Jones, who was born back in 2011. However, the former Mad Men star has never revealed the paternity of her little boy.

In 2017 she told Red that while she was giving birth to her only child she only allowed her sisters, mother, and doula in the room, keeping her father and brother-in-law away from the delivery area. She claimed she only wanted female energy with her during labor, which ended up being a 30-hour process. However, she claimed that she’s loved it and would do it again.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of January Jones’ life by following the actress on Instagram.