Watch England Vs. Australia Cricket Live Stream: The Ashes 2019 2nd Test Match, Day 2 Start Time, Preview

After a Day 1 washout, England and Australia prepare to get their shortened second Ashes Test match underway on Thursday.

England’s 24-year-old Cricket World Cup bowling hero Jofra Archer received his first Test cap even though not a single ball was bowled on Wednesday, as The Telegraph reported, as England and Australia will try again on Thursday to get their second Ashes Test match — which will also be the second match for both countries in the inaugural World Test Championship — underway. But with a day already shaved off the match, the chances of a draw increase. And that may suit England who were handed a through, 251-run beating in the first Test at Edgbaston. The 2019 Ashes now moves to Lord’s for the game that will live stream on Day 2.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Day 2 of the 2019 England vs. Australia second Test match of the five-match Ashes series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, August 15, at the iconic “Home of Cricket,” 30,000-capacity Lord’s Cricket Ground, in St. John’s Wood, London, England.

In Australia, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 6 p.m. Western. The match will get started for fans in India at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the Ashes second Test cricket match between England and Australia, with a start time of 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, 3 a.m. Pacific.

The absence of veteran pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood clearly took a toll on England’s bowling attack in the first Test, and as a result, Archer and Jack Leach have been brought into the squad for the second Test, according to ESPN, as England hope to compete with Australia’s blistering attack in which they can draw on no fewer than six fast bowlers who are all ruled fit to play in the Lord’s Test.

In fact, Australia’s pace corps is so deep that the man who is perhaps the most feared bowler in the squad, Mitchell Starc, has been relegated to the sidelines for the second Test, per CricInfo. Josh Hazelwood proved more economical in the first Test and gets the nod over Starc at Lord’s. Hazelwood also has the benefit of freshness, after being left out of the Australia side for the Cricket World Cup, which wrapped up only about a month ago.

Watch a preview of the England vs. Australia second 2019 Ashes Test cricket match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the England vs. Australia second Test, opening — after losing the entire first day to rain — on Thursday.

Australia: 1. David Warner, 2. Cameron Bancroft, 3. Usman Khawaja, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Matthew Wade, 7. Tim Paine (captain/wicketkeeper), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. Peter Siddle, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

England: 1. Rory Burns, 2. Jason Roy, 3. Joe Root (captain), 4. Joe Denly, 5. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 6. Ben Stokes, 7. Jonny Bairstow, 8. Chris Woakes, 9. Jofra Archer, 10. Stuart Broad, 11. Jack Leach.

England’s Jofra Archer tries on his debut Test cap. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Cricket will carry the live stream of the England vs. Australia second Ashes Test cricket match.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport carries a live stream of the shortened game. Fans in India who want to live stream the Test match should use the Sony Liv service.

To watch a live stream of the second day Test cricket action in the England vs. Australia match at Lord’s in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the second match of the 71st Ashes Test series between England and Australia.