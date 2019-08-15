‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Gets Soaking Wet In Skimpy White Swimsuit

Rachel Cook’s latest photo has her fans’ temperatures soaring.

The Playboy stunner is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure for her legion of fans on Instagram, and she regularly delights them with bikini-clad photos along with a ton of other NSFW posts. The bombshell already boasts a following of over 2.5 million on Instagram alone and each and every photo share earns her a ton of attention from her loyal fans.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her army of followers, Cook shares a stunning throwback. In the photo, the bombshell poses against a beautiful wood wall while striking an insanely sexy pose. The model’s body and hair appear to be soaking wet and she wears her long locks down and slightly waved for the sexy look.

Rachel appears to be wearing a little makeup in the shot, complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and blush. While posing in profile, the stunner shows off her amazing figure in a skimpy white bathing suit that flaunts her killer booty, abs, and a sideboob. The post has only been live on her account for less than an hour but it’s racking up a ton of traffic for her with over 25,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments at the time of this writing.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Cook know that she looks amazing, while countless others chimed in on her NSFW outfit. Of course, there were many other fans who took to the post to comment with their choice of emoji.

“You are the hottest human female being I have ever seeing in my human life!!,” one follower commented.

“Very pretty and very sensual,” another chimed in with a series of emoji.

“Actually your entire figure is amazing,” one more gushed.

Loading...

As mentioned before, the Playboy model has been putting on a sexy display for fans on social media for the past few weeks. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Rachel struck an insanely sexy pose for fans. The black-and-white snapshot shows Cook sitting on the edge of a boat with a body of water just behind her. The model looks straight into the camera, wearing just a hint of makeup and making a serious face for the camera.

The 24-year-old appears front and center in the shot and her amazing body is fully on display in a striped swimsuit that leaves little to be desired. The bombshell nearly spills out of the bikini top, offering a generous view of cleavage. This particular image earned her a lot of attention with over 161,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with all of Cook’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.