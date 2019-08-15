Kourtney Kardashian Spills Out Of Skimpy Bikini Top In Sassy New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian has been using social media to promote her lifestyle blog Poosh as well as her new collaboration with Aquis as they team up to create a line of headscarves.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a racy new photo of herself wearing one of the scarves while she busted out of a skimpy bikini top.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen lying on the ground as she covers her long, dark hair with a leopard-print head wrap. She also had on a matching pair of leopard-print sunglasses, which she pulled down to give a sultry stare into the camera.

Kourt rocked a skimpy, floral bikini top, which flaunted the mother-of-three’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned arms, and impressive abs in the process.

Kardashian served a seriously sassy look as she sported a full face of makeup in the snap, including darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy lip.

Someone’s hand can also be seen in the photo as they lean in to apply makeup to Kourtney’s famous face with an applicator brush.

The photo also revealed to fans that the line would be available for purchase on Thursday, August 15 at 9 a.m.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently created a buzz on Instagram with yet another bathing suit photo.

In the picture, Kourt is seen rocking a black one-piece with a very high cut on the hip, allowing fans to get a peek at her stretch marks, which they loved.

Many fans praised Kardashian for not editing the imperfections out of her photo and showing off her real, natural body. Kourtney herself even replied to the comments, revealing that she loves her little stripes.

According to People Magazine, the photo was taken while the reality star was in Europe on vacation with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

During the trip, Kourtney snapped tons of photos of herself in swimwear and of the activities that she and her kids were enjoying.

On one of the last nights of the trip, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet photo and reflect on the time they had spent together.

“Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears),” she captioned a photo of herself with her kids at sunset on a boat.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on social media.